Man accused of abusing 5-month-baby arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man wanted in connection to numerous injuries sustained by a 5-month-old baby is now under arrest and facing charges.

KSAT-12 is reporting 25-year-old Corey Alexander Berry is charged with severe bodily injury to a child, a second-degree felony.

The injuries to the baby were discovered Friday night after his mother took him to the hospital. Doctors reportedly found the infant had 6-8 broken ribs, vertebral body fractures, tears in the mouth and bruising. Medical staff also say the baby tested positive for THC.

The mother, Jeida Rodgers, was arrested after the injuries were discovered.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Rodgers and Berry had an on-and-off relationship, and she told deputies he had been watching the baby in recent weeks.

Rodgers reportedly broke up with Berry because of the way he treated the child, but they ended up back together.

Berry is not the father of the child, and he is facing other charges not related to the case.

