Man accused of armed robbery, 50-mile police chase crashes in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt after a police chase covering around 50 miles ended in a crash on San Antonio’s north side.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says deputies intercepted a van reported stolen after an armed robbery on Friday at a store in Dilley, a town more than an hour southwest of San Antonio.

Investigators say the chase made it into San Antonio with the suspect reaching streets north of downtown. The chase came to an end when police say the van crashed into another car in the 1400 block of W. Ashby.

KENS 5 reports the suspect was arrested and now faces charges of vehicle theft, evading police and armed robbery.

It is unknown whether or not the weapon used in the robbery was found in the van.