Man accused of attacking woman with a baseball bat under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of assaulting a woman with a baseball bat at a San Antonio convenience store is now under arrest.

Police say 35-year-old Ruben Ramirez started a fight with the woman in late July, but records show he was arrested Monday.

Investigators say Ramirez saw his girlfriend’s ex-girlfriend at the undisclosed location, and then he went to his car to grab the bat.

Police say Ramirez came back into the store and hit the woman several times, causing a cut on her head and bruising on other parts of her body.

Ramirez has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.