Man accused of building IED in China Grove arrested in Universal City

Dennis Foley
Apr 8, 2020 @ 2:13pm

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A man was arrested in Universal City Wednesday in connection to an improvised explosive device found in China Grove last month.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office said Joshua Faleide had been on the run since March 25 when the fire marshal’s office responded to a call in China Grove and found an IED in their city limits.

Investigators were able to determine based on the device’s characteristics to get a search warrant for Faleide’s home.  They searched the home Tuesday and found components used to make explosive weapons, including a pipe bomb in its final stages of completion.

The evidence there connected Faleide to the China Grove IED.

The fire marshal’s office and Universal City police arrested Faleide at a Super 8 Motel in Universal City Wednesday.

Faleide has been charged with possession of an explosive weapon and possession of components of an explosive weapon.

