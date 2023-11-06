Man accused of burning disabled woman with hot water, fire, SAPD

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is charging one man with pouring scalding hot water on a disabled woman and later burning her with fire.

Investigators say Kamron Kearney, 26, poured scalding water on the autistic victim while she was being bathed by another person in late October. Kearney is also accused of setting the woman on fire with rubbing alcohol to teach her a lesson after she urinated on herself.

Police say the woman showed signs of severe burning when officers made contact at a home on October 27, 2023.

KSAT-12 reports an arrest warrant was issued on Friday, and Kearney was arrested Saturday.

The victim is described only as a 36-year-old woman with autism.

An arrest affidavit shows Kearney and the victim had been living together for about one year.

Kearney has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a disabled person resulting in serious bodily injury, according to Bexar County Jail records.