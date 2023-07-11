Man accused of capital murder indicted by Bexar County grand jury after 2 daughters stabbed, ex-wife shot

selective focus on gavel hammer on wooden table top with copy space.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man facing numerous charges, including capital murder of a child under 10, is now indicted by a Bexar County grand jury.

Police say 50-year-old Stephen Clare stabbed two of his daughters, killing one of them, and also shot his ex-wife on April 10.

Investigators say police found all three victims covered in blood when they arrived at a home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place.

One of the two children died after being taken to the hospital.

A motion to deny bail for Clare was filed in late April, and a judge later revoked bond for the accused in May.

Clare’s charges also include attempted capital murder of a child under 10 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Clare will next appear in court in August and he could be facing the death penalty.