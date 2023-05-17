Man accused of child trafficking, sexual assault of a child arrested while out on bond

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is now in jail while facing accusations of child trafficking and having sex with a child.

KSAT-TV reports 40-year-old Gilberto Garza III was already facing charges related to harboring a minor before his most recent arrest. He was released from jail in February on the previous charge related to harboring the runaway.

Investigators say Garza responded to a sexually explicit post on the social media app “MocoSpace” in December 2022. An arrest warrant affidavit says the victim was a runaway who was staying with a friend. It goes on to say the friend’s boyfriend, now identified as 19-year-old Bryan Longoria, made the post and arranged the hookup with Garza.

Police say Garza sexually assaulted the victim at an apartment complex somewhere in San Antonio after Longoria drove them there. Investigators say they found evidence the victim was later paid by Garza via CashApp. It is believed the victim then gave money to Longoria.

Police say an arrest warrant is out for Longoria, who is at large.

Garza was taken to the Bexar County jail and given bond of $150,000.