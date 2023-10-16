Man accused of decapitating man, butchering dog identified, SAPD

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of decapitating a man in his home and butchering a dog is being held on $1.5 million bond after his arrest Friday.

The San Antonio Police Department arrested Bradley Dimmick, 35, after they say he admitted to killing someone, but further investigation later found the victim dead in his living room and his dog stabbed to death in the open doorway.

KSAT-12 reports the relationship between Dimmick and the victim is unclear.

Officers were called about a suspicious person looking into cars in the 500 block of Demya Drive, about a mile from the crime scene. Investigators say this is where police first encountered Dimmick and heard his admission to having killed someone.

The victim is described only as a 65-year-old man.

Dimmick has now been charged with murder and cruelty to non-livestock animals.