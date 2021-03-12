      Weather Alert

Man accused of dismembering San Antonio woman has been indicted

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 12, 2021 @ 4:53pm
Rafael Castillo is accused of dismembering a woman whose body was found wrapped in a tarp on the side of a road/Photo-BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 26-year-old man accused of dismembering his fiancee’s body during an argument at a South Side home has been indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury.

According to court records, Castillo struck 31-year-old Nicole Perry with an ax and cut off her hands while she was still alive because she “disrespected” his name.  Investigators believe Perry was murdered at a home on West Harlan in the city’s South Side.  Perry’s remains were found in November wrapped in a tarp off of South W. W. White Road.

The  case is being prosecuted by the Family Violence Division . If convicted, Castillo, a documented gang member,  faces  by 5 to 99 years or life in prison,

