Man accused of dismembering San Antonio woman has been indicted
Rafael Castillo is accused of dismembering a woman whose body was found wrapped in a tarp on the side of a road/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 26-year-old man accused of dismembering his fiancee’s body during an argument at a South Side home has been indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury.
According to court records, Castillo struck 31-year-old Nicole Perry with an ax and cut off her hands while she was still alive because she “disrespected” his name. Investigators believe Perry was murdered at a home on West Harlan in the city’s South Side. Perry’s remains were found in November wrapped in a tarp off of South W. W. White Road.
The case is being prosecuted by the Family Violence Division . If convicted, Castillo, a documented gang member, faces by 5 to 99 years or life in prison,