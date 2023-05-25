Man accused of fatal shooting during pickup basketball game found not guilty

Wooden court gavel on black background. Symbol of justice, judge and trial. Auction. Law and Justice, Legality concept, Judge.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County jury is handing down a verdict of not guilty to a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a pickup basketball game.

Brandon Jay Clark was accused of killing Ramiro Longoria after a fight broke out at Lady Bird Johnson Park on April 2019. Police say a shot was fired into a crowd, killing Longoria and hurting two other people.

KSAT-TV reports this is the second acquittal in a murder trial in two weeks in Bexar County.