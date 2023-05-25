Man accused of fatal shooting during pickup basketball game found not guilty
May 25, 2023 5:20PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County jury is handing down a verdict of not guilty to a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a pickup basketball game.
Brandon Jay Clark was accused of killing Ramiro Longoria after a fight broke out at Lady Bird Johnson Park on April 2019. Police say a shot was fired into a crowd, killing Longoria and hurting two other people.
KSAT-TV reports this is the second acquittal in a murder trial in two weeks in Bexar County.
