Man accused of killing Bexar County Sheriff’s K9 indicted on several charges

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The man accused of killing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K9 in San Antonio has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury.

38 year old Matthew Mireles was trying to evade police on January 25th and he held them off with a weapon when he finally stopped in San Antonio.

That’s when Chucky, the Bexar County Sheriff’s K9 was sent in. Mireles fired at Chucky, who died on the scene.

The grand jury returned several indictments against Mireles. Among the charges, eight counts of aggravated assault of a police officer. Mireles is accused of pointing his gun at 8 officers as they attempted to apprehend him on January 25th. He’s also charged with interfering with a police service animal.

Charges include a habitual offender enhancement allegation due to Mireles previously being convicted on charges of assault on a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.