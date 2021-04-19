Man accused of killing three people in Austin is captured without incident
Photo: Austin Police Department Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The man wanted for a triple murder in Austin has been caught.
The capture of 41 year old Stephen Broderick came soon after a citizen called police when they spotted him walking along a road near the town of Manor, about 18 miles from where the shootings took place.
Broderick was taken into custody without incident.
He’s accused of shooting three people, a man and two women, at an Austin apartment complex Sunday morning.
Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective. He resigned last year after he was charged with sexual assault of a child.