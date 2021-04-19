      Weather Alert

Man accused of killing three people in Austin is captured without incident

Don Morgan
Apr 19, 2021 @ 8:28am
Photo: Austin Police Department Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The man wanted for a triple murder in Austin has been caught.

The capture of 41 year old Stephen Broderick came soon after a citizen called police when they spotted  him walking along a road near the town of Manor, about 18 miles from where the shootings took place.

Broderick was taken into custody without incident.

He’s accused of shooting three people, a man and two women, at an Austin apartment complex Sunday morning.

Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective. He resigned last year after he was charged with sexual assault of a child.

 

TAGS
Austin shooting shooter captured Stephen Broderick
Popular Posts
Bexar County deputies discover nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana following traffic stop
Trey's Take On The Retirement Of One Of Our Own
Former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst arrested on a domestic violence charge
Family and friends of missing San Antonio toddler won't give up search
Trey Updates The Facts On The Minnesota Shooting As We Now Know Them