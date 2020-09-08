Man accused of making bomb threat during Zoom lecture
A man has been arrested after being accused of making a bomb threat against the University of Houston during a Zoom lecture. Ibraheem Ahmed Al Bayati was set to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Al Bayati is accused by federal authorities of joining a university lecture on Zoom on Sept. 2 and interrupting it by saying “what does any of this have to do with the fact that UH is about to get bombed in a few days?” Al Bayati, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen, told investigators the incident was a joke devised by him and a friend, according to a criminal complaint.