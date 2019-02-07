Deputies arrest man accused of punching cab driver and taking off in his taxi

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man accused of attacking a taxi driver and taking off in the cab is behind bars.

The Yellow Cab driver picked up the customer at a hotel near IH 10 at De Zavala Road Wednesday afternoon, but he got suspicious when the man failed to give him a specific address or place. The driver decided to exit IH 10 at Ralph Fair Road and that’s when the suspect became agitated.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies say the man punched the driver in the face several times. The taxi driver managed to escape and walk to a nearby gas station where he called for help.

The suspect drove away in the Yellow Cab. Officers caught up with him on the access road of IH 10 between UTSA Boulevard and De Zavala Road.

Francisco was arrested and charged with robbery.