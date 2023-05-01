Man accused of robbing Whataburger with metal pole arrested

Robbery at Whataburger on Nacogdoches Road at O’Connor Road, Feb. 4, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of beating up a cash register and robbing a San Antonio Whataburger is now under arrest.

Police say 43-year-old Robert Rodriguez walked into the West Side fast food restaurant December 13 and demanded money while holding a metal pole. Investigators say he demanded $20 from the register, but the cashier was afraid of Rodriguez and stepped away from checkout.

KSAT-TV reports Rodriguez started banging the cash register with the pole until opened, at which point he took the cash in the drawer and ran off.

Rodriguez was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated robbery.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces anywhere from 5-99 years in prison.

Rodriguez has previous charges including drug possession, assault and evading arrest that date back to 2002.