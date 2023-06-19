KTSA KTSA Logo

Man accused of running red light, causing 3-car crash on Southwest Side

By Christian Blood
June 19, 2023 12:06PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people, including two children, are hurt after a crash involving two pickup trucks and a minivan on the Southwest Side.

San Antonio police say the crash happened Sunday night around 10:15 p.m when the driver of a GMC Sierra was speeding and then ran a red light at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and New Laredo Highway.

Investigators say the GMC crashed into a Dodge Caravan, which then hit a Toyota Tundra that was about to turn onto New Laredo Highway.

Police say the driver of the GMC was not hurt, but he is now facing a charge of aggravated assault.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and two children had minor injuries.

There is no word on the condition of the driver, or possible passengers, of the Toyota.

