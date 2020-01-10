San Antonio man accused of selling wife for sex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of selling his wife for sex for several years.
Thirty-nine-year-old Jose Sanchez Davila was taken into custody Thursday on charges of human trafficking. He allegedly used a website to promote prostitution. He’s also accused of transporting the victim to several locations, including some places outside the United States, where she was forced into sexual encounters.
Chief William McManus says they’ve been working on the case since August, but couldn’t arrest Davila until they recently got a witness to corroborate the allegations.
Davila’s wife has since divorced him.
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. If you are a victim or you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, call police or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888.373.7888.