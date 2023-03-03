Man accused of setting more than 15 fires arrested

Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office - Modesto Martinez

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office is announcing the arrest of a man suspected of being a serial arsonist.

The suspect is identified as 59-year-old Modesto Martinez, and investigators say he set more than 15 fires in or near the Oak Island Community over the last two to three months.

The arrest comes after a months-long investigation in which Fire Marshal Deputies say they set up surveillance and then watched Martinez setting fire to a mobile home before running back to his house. The Fire Marshal Deputies say they followed Martinez back to his home and then made the arrest on Thursday.

Martinez was charged with Arson of Habitation, a first-degree felony, but additional charges could be coming

Nobody was hurt as a result of the fires, and the investigation is ongoing.