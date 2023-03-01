KTSA KTSA Logo

Man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met at a bar arrested by Bexar County Deputies

By Don Morgan
March 1, 2023 10:04AM CST
Share
Man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met at a bar arrested by Bexar County Deputies
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in jail after a woman he met at a bar accused him of sexual assault.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday in West Bexar County.

A resident called 9-1-1 to report that a woman was at their door, asking for help.

Deputies arrived and the woman told them that she had met 40 year old Paul Marceaux at a bar near La Cantera. At some point, the two went to Marceaux’s home in the 12000 block of Big Valley Creek.

She said they were going to discuss a business opportunity but when they got to the man’s home, he sexually assaulted her.

She told deputies that after the assault, he forced her to take a shower and that’s when she managed to get out of his home, leaving her personal belongings behind. She ran for about a mile before she got to the home where the resident called for help.

The woman couldn’t remember Marceaux’s address but deputies were able to find out where he lives. They obtained a search warrant.

Once they finished up their investigation, Marceaux was arrested.

He’s being held at the Bexar County Jail with bond set at $80,000.

 

 

More about:
Bexar County
Crime
San Antonio
sexual assault

Popular Posts

1

Medical Examiner identifies driver killed in crash on San Antonio's Northwest side
2

1 teen dead, another wounded in shooting near San Antonio playground
3

DPS video shows chase led by 15-year-old human smuggler suspect, 7 illegal immigrants arrested
4

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training
5

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition