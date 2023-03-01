Man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met at a bar arrested by Bexar County Deputies

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in jail after a woman he met at a bar accused him of sexual assault.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday in West Bexar County.

A resident called 9-1-1 to report that a woman was at their door, asking for help.

Deputies arrived and the woman told them that she had met 40 year old Paul Marceaux at a bar near La Cantera. At some point, the two went to Marceaux’s home in the 12000 block of Big Valley Creek.

She said they were going to discuss a business opportunity but when they got to the man’s home, he sexually assaulted her.

She told deputies that after the assault, he forced her to take a shower and that’s when she managed to get out of his home, leaving her personal belongings behind. She ran for about a mile before she got to the home where the resident called for help.

The woman couldn’t remember Marceaux’s address but deputies were able to find out where he lives. They obtained a search warrant.

Once they finished up their investigation, Marceaux was arrested.

He’s being held at the Bexar County Jail with bond set at $80,000.