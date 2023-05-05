KTSA KTSA Logo

Man accused of shooting at deputy constable arrested after standoff

By Christian Blood
May 5, 2023 1:39PM CDT
Man accused of shooting at deputy constable arrested after standoff
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Javier Salazar

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A standoff between law enforcement and a man with a gun is over with no injuries reported.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy constable was trying to serve civil papers to 31-year-old Gerardo Mendiola at an RV park in Kirby on Friday morning around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators say Mendiola fired at least one shot through the RV he was in, narrowly missing the deputy and another man who works at the park.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says Mendiola was barricaded inside the RV for about an hour until he surrendered without further incident.

Sheriff Salazar also says Mendiola had warrants out for unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting.

There is no word on what charges Mendiola might be facing, but Sheriff Salazar says they could range from aggravated assault to attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Numerous law enforcement agencies were involved during the standoff, including the Kirby Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – 05-05-2023
