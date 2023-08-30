Man accused of shooting at police during chase and standoff to be held without bond

wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or enforcement office.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The prime suspect in an officer-involved shooting and standoff will be held without bond after a Wednesday ruling.

Charges are stacking up for Jesse Garcia, 28, after three officers were hit on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Police say they were about to arrest Garcia when he got into a car with a rifle. After figuring out police were following the car he was riding in, investigators say Garcia fired the rifle through the window of his car toward officers.

Officer Rhett Shoquist was shot in the face.

Police say Garcia later stole a pickup truck before engaging in a standoff with police at a West Side apartment complex. It was there Officer Raul Chavez was shot, according to testimony on Wednesday.

Both officers were seriously injured, but have since been released from the hospital.

Garcia was already facing numerous charges, including evading arrest with a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle and felony drug possession.

Additional charges following Thursday’s shootings include five charges of aggravated assault of a public servant, two charges of aggravated robbery and a single charge of aggravated kidnapping.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.