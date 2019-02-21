Man accused of shooting stepson is jailed after getting lost in Laredo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man accused of shooting his stepson three times at a West Bexar County home is in custody after getting lost in Laredo.

Thirty-nine-year-old Aric Lucas allegedly shot and critically wounded his 17-year-old stepson Tuesday night during an argument with his wife, the boy’s mother, at their home on Braes Stage.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Garcia says the teen stepped in to defend his mother and was able to take Lucas down. While the two were struggling the woman got away and called for help. That’s when the teen was shot in the groin, abdomen and leg. He was taken to University Hospital and when deputies arrived, there was no sign of Lucas.

Investigators believe he tried to flee to California, but got lost in Laredo and turned himself in to police there on Wednesday.

Lucas was brought to San Antonio and remains behind bars at the Bexar County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but deputy Garcia says he could face other charges.