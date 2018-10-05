Man accused of shooting woman and boy is dead after standoff
By Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 5, 2018 @ 6:18 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man accused of shooting a boy and a woman is dead after an hours-long standoff in the far West Side.

When Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home on Ash Field near Pue Road around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, they found a 13-year-old boy and a woman wounded on the front lawn.

Both were airlifted to University Hospital and the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

Deputies were unable to establish contact with the man, so they used a drone and a robot to determine what was going on inside the home.  The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound last night in one of the bedrooms.

