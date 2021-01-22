      Weather Alert

Man accused of trying to smash into the U.S. House surrenders to FBI in San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 22, 2021 @ 3:49pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Texas man seen on video participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection two weeks ago has surrendered to the FBI in San Antonio.

Thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Ray Grider from Eddy is accused of willful depredation of federal property, remaining in a restricted area without lawful authority, and violent entry and and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riot.

In an affidavit filed in Washington district court, an FBI agent reported that social media video showed Grider helping rioters try to smash into the House chamber .  Police  trying to protect House members shot and killed Ashli Babbitt several feet away from him.

 

