Man admits to fatally shooting pregnant woman in front of her two children.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 35 year old man is in custody for the fatal shooting of a woman in front of her two kids over the weekend.
The shooting happened at a Motel 6 on Louis Pasteur Drive just before 10 P.M. Saturday.
When officers entered the room, Dillon Meckel admitted he had shot the woman who died at the scene.
Meckel is charged with capital murder of multiple persons because the woman was pregnant.
Two children who are 4 and 6 years old were also in the room and witnessed the shooting.
They’ve been turned over to CPS.
Meckel reportedly has a previous conviction for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.
His bond has been set at $750,000.