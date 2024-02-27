Man almost loses hand in machete attack on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in serious condition after he almost lost his hand in a fight Monday night.

San Antonio police say the man’s wrist was almost cut off by a machete at a house in the 1800 block of Mossy Creek Drive.

Investigators say the victim was visiting a woman at the home, but they also say she was still married to another man. Despite the fact that the couple was separated, the husband showed up and attacked the victim with the machete.

KSAT-12 reports the suspect was detained and there is no word on what charges he might be facing.

The victim was described as a 31-year-old man, but no name has been released.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.