Man ambushed in San Antonio parking lot while meeting up with girl he connected with online

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He was hoping to meet up with a woman he had been chatting with online, but he ended up getting ambushed.

San Antonio police say the man had gone to a parking lot on North General McMullen at around 7 A.M. Wednesday.

He met up with the woman but at some point, three men jumped out of a silver Jeep, shot the man twice, then took off. One of the shooters stole the victim’s SUV.

The man was able to get to a nearby gym to get help and is reported to be in critical condition at a hospital.

Police say they are searching the area for the two vehicles and will use surveillance video from nearby business to help in the investigation.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.