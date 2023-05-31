Man ambushed in San Antonio parking lot while meeting up with girl he connected with online
May 31, 2023 8:20AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He was hoping to meet up with a woman he had been chatting with online, but he ended up getting ambushed.
San Antonio police say the man had gone to a parking lot on North General McMullen at around 7 A.M. Wednesday.
He met up with the woman but at some point, three men jumped out of a silver Jeep, shot the man twice, then took off. One of the shooters stole the victim’s SUV.
The man was able to get to a nearby gym to get help and is reported to be in critical condition at a hospital.
Police say they are searching the area for the two vehicles and will use surveillance video from nearby business to help in the investigation.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
More about: