Man and goat taken on terrifying three-state drive

Associated Press
Jan 3, 2020 @ 7:03am
Photo: Pixabay

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) – Police in Oklahoma say a man was arrested on New Year’s Day after he allegedly took a truck and drove it more than 100 miles with a sleeping passenger and a goat inside.

Police say 40-year-old Brandon Kirby took the truck, which was parked outside an adult video store in Carthage, Missouri, and drove it more than 130 miles.

Authorities say he was eventually arrested near Tulsa, Oklahoma, after he let the passenger and goat go, and the victim called police. Kirby is jailed on suspicion of kidnapping and weapons complaints.

TAGS
Brandon Kirby man steals truck with goat inside
