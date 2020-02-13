Man arrested in connection with shooting death of San Antonio teacher
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nearly two weeks after the shooting death of a San Antonio I-S-D teacher, police have made an arrest in connection with the case.
25-year-old David Donjuan was arrested Wednesday. He’s facing charges of murder for the death of Amy Seabron.
She was killed February 1st at the Parc at Wall Street Apartments. Another man was injured in the shooting.
Police say Donjuan and the victim knew each other and he had called her several times before the shooting. The nature of their relationship isn’t clear and a motive isn’t known.
Investigators used cell phone records that indicated Donjuan was at the apartment the night of the shooting. There is also surveillance video showing his vehicle arriving just before the shooting, then leaving moments later.
Donjuan was arrested near 410 and Perrin Beitel Wednesday night.
He’s facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.