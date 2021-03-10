      Weather Alert

Man armed with rifle prompts evacuations in Northwest San Antonio neighborhood

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 10, 2021 @ 4:57pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police have surrounded a Northwest side home where a man with a rifle has barricaded himself.

Officers went to the residence in the 7500 block of Brian Clarke Drive around 11 this morning when someone called to report a man with a rifle in the front yard creating a disturbance.  SAPD’s SWAT officers and a mental health unit also responded.

Nearby homes have been evacuated as officers try to talk the man into surrendering.  He’s inside the home alone in the neighborhood near O.P. Schnabel Park off of Bandera Road near Prue Road.

 

TAGS
Police Standoff Rifle SWAT
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas