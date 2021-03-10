Man armed with rifle prompts evacuations in Northwest San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police have surrounded a Northwest side home where a man with a rifle has barricaded himself.
Officers went to the residence in the 7500 block of Brian Clarke Drive around 11 this morning when someone called to report a man with a rifle in the front yard creating a disturbance. SAPD’s SWAT officers and a mental health unit also responded.
Nearby homes have been evacuated as officers try to talk the man into surrendering. He’s inside the home alone in the neighborhood near O.P. Schnabel Park off of Bandera Road near Prue Road.