BCSO deputies on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two of its own shot and killed a man during a domestic disturbance call.

Sheriff Javier Salazar confirms two deputies responding to the call Tuesday night are now on administrative leave pending multiple investigations.

“These two deputies will be placed on temporary administrative leave until such time as they’re cleared to return to administrative duty for the time being,” said Sheriff Salazar.

The deputies responded to the disturbance call around 10:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Forsythia located in far northern Bexar County. They were met by a 41-year-old woman outside of a home, and BCSO says they heard a rifle being loaded from inside the home during the conversation. One of the deputies retreated to a spot between two houses, the other getting behind a car.

Investigators believe the husband fired an AR-15 rifle before one of the deputies returned fire and hit the suspect, who died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and it is unclear what damage may have been done by shots believed to have been fired by the woman’s husband.

Sheriff Salazar says the suspect had prior law enforcement experience, but he did not believe the husband was actively working in the field.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood