Man arrested, accused of making terrorist threat against law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is facing a 3rd-degree felony charge of making a terroristic threat against law enforcement.

Karl Keene, 56, is accused of leaving threatening messages with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the Justice of the Peace and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say Keene threatened to shoot law enforcement with a shotgun after Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to serve an eviction citation earlier in the day on May 19, 2023. Upon an initial visit to Keen’s residence that day, nobody answered the door.

BCSO says after the threats were made, an Officer Safety Bulletin was released by the Southwest Texas Fusion Center urging all officers coming into contact with Keene to use caution. Investigators say Keene said, “It was time the guns get turned on the police instead of police getting to run wild on people.”

Keene was taken into custody on May 25 without incident by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Taskforce.