Man arrested, accused of stealing $200K+ from elderly

By Christian Blood
April 20, 2023 2:50PM CDT
San Antonio Police Department – – Andrew Cantu

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is thanking its Property Crimes Detectives for their work in the arrest of a man accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly people.

In a post to Facebook, police say 33-year-old Andrew Cantu is charged with theft totaling $2,500 – $30,000 after his arrest. Investigators say Cantu would call elderly people and tell them a family member was in trouble, often saying they are under arrest and need bail money.

Police say some of the victims would fall for the scam, some sending large sums of money to Cantu.

Detectives believe Cantu was responsible for the theft of over $200K during the fraud scheme.

