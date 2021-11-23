Man arrested after argument on San Antonio’s West side turns deadly

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have arrested a 22 year on a murder charge.
Dylan Sales was taken into custody at the scene of a fatal shooting on the West side.
It happened at a home in the 800 block of Cub Path at around 9:20 P.M. Monday.
Sales had been in an argument with the victim, 67 year old Daniel Sales and at some point pulled a gun and shot the victim several times.
Officers found Dylan Sales in the backyard and took him into custody.
He’s been charged with murder with bond set at $500,000.
Police did not release any information regarding the relationship between the men or what they were arguing about.
The shooting is still being investigated.