Man arrested after argument on San Antonio’s West side turns deadly

Don Morgan
Nov 23, 2021 @ 10:30am
Photo: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have arrested a 22 year on a murder charge.

Dylan Sales was taken into custody at the scene of a fatal shooting on the West side.

It happened at a home in the 800 block of Cub Path at around 9:20 P.M. Monday.

Sales had been in an argument with the victim, 67 year old Daniel Sales and at some point pulled a gun and shot the victim several times.

Officers found Dylan Sales in the backyard and took him into custody.

He’s been charged with murder with bond set at $500,000.

Police did not release any information regarding the relationship between the men or what they were arguing about.

The shooting is still being investigated.

