Man arrested after camera found in Elmendorf ladies room

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A plumber doing some repairs in a women’s bathroom in Elmendorf made a discovery that led to an arrest.
It was on August 5 when the plumber discovered a camera in the ladies room at Brenntag Southwest.
Police were called to the business on South Loop 1604.
The camera was set up under the sink and when police scanned the device’s video card, they saw footage of 66 year old Richard Paul Aguilera setting up the camera.
He was arrested Tuesday and later released on $10,000 bond.
Aguilera has been charged with Invasive Video Recording.