Man arrested after double-murder in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two police departments are taking credit for the arrest of a man suspected of killing two people just minutes apart in Atascosa County.

In two different Facebook posts, the Jourdanton and Pleasanton Police Departments confirm the arrest of 21-year-old Samuel Ponce.

Investigators say Ponce was a person of interest after Jorge Erosa, 23, was shot and killed in Jourdanton at around 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police in Pleasanton say Ponce shot and killed Ross Cruz, Jr., 18, less than a half hour later.

Detectives in Jourdanton say the motive for the shooting may have been drug-related.

Ponce was arrested Monday after he was pulled over, and his bond is set at $2 million dollars.

The Texas Rangers also helped to identify Ponce as a suspect in the double-murder.

This is a developing story with more details possible on Wednesday.