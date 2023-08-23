KTSA KTSA Logo

Man arrested after double-murder in Atascosa County

By Christian Blood
August 23, 2023 1:50AM CDT
Share
Man arrested after double-murder in Atascosa County
closeup on handcuffs. selective focus.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two police departments are taking credit for the arrest of a man suspected of killing two people just minutes apart in Atascosa County.

In two different Facebook posts, the Jourdanton and Pleasanton Police Departments confirm the arrest of 21-year-old Samuel Ponce.

Investigators say Ponce was a person of interest after Jorge Erosa, 23, was shot and killed in Jourdanton at around 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police in Pleasanton say Ponce shot and killed Ross Cruz, Jr., 18, less than a half hour later.

Detectives in Jourdanton say the motive for the shooting may have been drug-related.

Ponce was arrested Monday after he was pulled over, and his bond is set at $2 million dollars.

The Texas Rangers also helped to identify Ponce as a suspect in the double-murder.

This is a developing story with more details possible on Wednesday.

More about:
Jorge Erosa
Jourdanton
Jr.
Pleasanton
Ross Cruz
Samuel Ponce
Texas Rangers

Popular Posts

1

New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
2

Update: Gunfire on a school bus, elementary student detained
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police
4

Suspect at large after armed robbery at North Side Whataburger
5

SAPD: Arsonist bought lighter fluid at same store where he set fire