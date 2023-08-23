Man arrested after double-murder in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two police departments are taking credit for the arrest of a man suspected of killing two people just minutes apart in Atascosa County.
In two different Facebook posts, the Jourdanton and Pleasanton Police Departments confirm the arrest of 21-year-old Samuel Ponce.
Investigators say Ponce was a person of interest after Jorge Erosa, 23, was shot and killed in Jourdanton at around 2 a.m. on Monday morning.
Police in Pleasanton say Ponce shot and killed Ross Cruz, Jr., 18, less than a half hour later.
Detectives in Jourdanton say the motive for the shooting may have been drug-related.
Ponce was arrested Monday after he was pulled over, and his bond is set at $2 million dollars.
The Texas Rangers also helped to identify Ponce as a suspect in the double-murder.
This is a developing story with more details possible on Wednesday.