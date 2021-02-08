Man arrested after driving through outdoor church service
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Outdoor Mass Feb. 8, 2021/Screen Shot-Facebook video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man has been arrested after driving erratically through an outdoor worship service in San Antonio’s near North Side.
Police say the driver entered the closed parking lot at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on East Summit at McCullough Sunday morning while the Mass was underway.
People grabbed their children and jumped out of the way to avoid the oncoming car. Police say the driver made obscene gestures as he traveled through the parking lot, knocking over traffic cones.
Police arrested him at his home on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.