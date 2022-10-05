Man arrested after fatal crash on the day before Mother’s Day

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are announcing the arrest of a man accused of causing a fatal crash after he ran a red light at an intersection on the northwest side in May.

Christopher Shad Sharp, 39, is facing numerous charges after his arrest Tuesday, but that comes close to five months after the crash.

Investigators say Sharp ran the red light at Culebra Road and Alamo Downs Parkway. That is when the GMC Yukon he was driving hit a car driven by Jessica Harper. Police say Sharp crashed into the driver’s side of the car, sending Harper and a passenger to the hospital, but the 44-year-old mother of two children later died.

An arrest affidavit says police dash cam video footage captured Sharp running from the scene, and an arrest warrant was issued May 12 based on that evidence and registration information on the SUV.

Bexar County Jail records show Sharp is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and also evading arrest.

Harper died at the hospital on the day before Mother’s Day, leaving behind two children.