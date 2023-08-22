Man arrested after fatal shooting on the Northeast Side

Close-up of the colorful lights on top of a police vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and another is under arrest after a fatal shooting on Monday.

San Antonio police say Jekierin Walker got into a fight with Stephan Volkan in the 4600 block of FM 78. At one point, investigators say Walker pulled a gun and shot Volkan multiple times after the accused shooter had been asking for money outside the gas station.

Volkan was rushed to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

According to KSAT-12, Walker, 20, told police Volkan had used a racial slur before the fight broke out.

Walker is now facing a charge of murder, according to SAPD.