Man arrested after setting clothes on fire near White House
By ABC News
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 2:50 PM

iStock/OlegAlbinsky(WASHINGTON) —  A man was arrested after trying to set himself on fire near the White House on Friday.

An individual in Lafayette Park, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, lit his jacket on fire while he was wearing it, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The Secret Service responded immediately, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid, the official said.

The man was being evaluated and transported to an area hospital, a source told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Investigation launched into handling of Jussie Smollett case 5-year-old may have been thrown off 3rd floor of Mall of America: Police Trump weighs sending ‘Illegal Immigrants’ to Dem districts Johnny Bobbitt, homeless veteran involved in GoFundMe scheme, gets 5 years probation Blizzard winding down after dumping 2 feet of snow on Plains California man killed while protecting sister from husband, police say
Comments