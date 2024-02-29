Man arrested after setting fire in building, barricading himself inside

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A vacant building has light damage and the man accused of setting fire to it is in the hospital recovering from smoke inhalation.

San Antonio firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Broadway, and signs still posted show the building used to be Tomatillo’s Mexican restaurant.

Crews showed up around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, and after forcing entry they found a homeless man inside who they say had started numerous small fires.

KSAT-12 reports the man went so far as to barricade himself in a restroom, where investigators say he tried to set more fires after others had been put out.

San Antonio police officers were called in to get the man out of the building, and once he was out he was taken to the hospital. In addition to being treated for smoke inhalation, the man will also be checked for mental health.

No other injuries were reported during the call.