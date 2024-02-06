Man arrested, charged in West Side hit and run

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department had a number of clues to go on after a pedestrian was hit while walking with a woman on the West Side early Monday morning.

Police say the man was knocked into the grass before the driver of the car kept going on Old Highway 90.

On Tuesday, KSAT-12 reported the arrest of Johnny Ruiz, Jr, 34, who is now accused of being behind the wheel of the car that hit the man, Ruiz is also charged with leaving the scene without rendering aid.

Investigators say they found a license plate, parts belonging to a side mirror, and flakes of red paint in the road where the hit and run happened.

The evidence led police to a Smart car parked at a motel on the West Side. Investigators say the car had damage consistent with the evidence found at the scene. Investigators say Ruiz told them he hit a tree, but a witness told police they thought Ruiz was drunk when he arrived back at the motel Monday morning. They also told investigators that Ruiz later said he thought he might have hit a person after seeing news coverage of the crash.

Ruiz was arrested and charged with collision involving serious bodily injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but his current status is unknown.