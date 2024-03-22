Man arrested, charged with capital murder in botched robbery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Less than a month after a man was shot and killed outside of a Northeast Side warehouse, a second suspect is under arrest and facing a charge of capital murder.

The San Antonio Police Department started investigating after the body of Caesar Garcia, 25, was found shot to death in the area of Northeast Loop 410 and FM 78. Investigators think Garcia was meeting up with two men to exchange gun parts, but Garcia ended up shot in the process. Police say evidence was found at the scene that indicated multiple guns were used in the shooting.

Surveillance video later showed details of the shooting, and police arrested Kia Dotson, 21, on March 2.

At the time of Dotson’s arrest, detectives were already trying to figure out who the second suspect was. On Friday, the arrest of Ju Von William Phillips, 20, was announced. An arrest warrant affidavit says Phillips went with Dotson to meet Garcia on February 29.

Dotson is also charged with capital murder.

Police believe there could be a third suspect in the case, possibly the driver of the getaway car after shooting. If you have any information you are urged to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.