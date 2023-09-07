Man arrested, charged with continuous sexual abuse of child, BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a man accused of raping a child continuously for several years.

Timon Michael Matthews, 20, is facing a first-degree felony after he was put in handcuffs on Wednesday.

BCSO says the girl, now 15, had been sexually abused since she was around 7 or 8 years old.

Child Protective Services inquired about the alleged abuse in 2021, but the family was not cooperative with the investigation at that time.

As recently as early August, deputies were called to a home in west Bexar County, and from there law enforcement was involved.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is not ruling out the possibility that other victims could be out there. He urges anyone with information, or a story of their own, to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.