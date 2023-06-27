Man arrested, charged with murder after body found in street

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police now have a suspect in custody, and he is charged with murder in connection to the death of a man found shot to death in the street.

KSAT-12 reports 22-year-old Mathew Isaac Ortiz was taken to the Bexar County Jail after 28-year-old Charles Martinez was found dead. Investigators say the victim was shot while standing in the street by someone in a black pickup truck.

Police say Ortiz admitted to being involved in the shooting during an interview, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene before sunrise after he was found by a CPS Energy worker on the morning of May 20, 2023.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.