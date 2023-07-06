Man arrested, charged with setting deadly fire at Iconic Village Apartments in San Marcos

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Authorities in San Marcos will release details about an arrest made in connection to an apartment fire that claimed 5 lives in 2018.

At the time of the November 29th fire at the Iconic Village Apartment complex, investigators determined that is had been intentionally set.

The apartment housed several current and former Texas State University students.

Killed in the fire that displaced about 200 people were 20 year old Dru Estes of San Antonio, 23 year old James Phillip Miranda of Mount Pleasant, 21 year old Belinda Moats of Big Wells, 21 year old David Angel Ortiz of Paadena, and Haley Michele Frizzell of San Angelo, who was 19 years old.

San Marcos officials announced Wednesday that they had arrested a man identified as by KVUE TV as 30-year-old Jacobe Ferguson on a charge of arson causing serious bodily injury or death.

He’s facing life in prison if he’s convicted.

Information about the investigation leading to the arrest of Ferguson will be released during a press conference Thursday morning.