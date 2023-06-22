Man arrested, charged with sexually abusing children, showing them porn

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man suspected of long-term abuse of two children and exposing them to pornography, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryce Conrad Chatland, 55, is facing charges related to the claims of two young girls who said he had repeatedly abused them.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar stated a 13-year-old victim indicated the sexual abuse had gone on for at least eight years.

During the investigation, deputies found a camera disguised as a phone charger that contained multiple videos of the juvenile victims with no clothes.

Chatland fled Bexar County on June 20th and was found in the Hays County community of Dripping Springs where he was taken into custody by officers

If convicted on just one felony charge, Chatland faces from 5-to-99 years in prison.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Tom Perumean