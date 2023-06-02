Man arrested for allegedly giving meth to teenaged girl and sexually assaulting her for years

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who allegedly gave meth to a teenaged girl and sexually assaulted her has been arrested.

According to KSAT-12, an arrest affidavit states 33 year old Martin Delarosa starting drugging and abusing the girl when she was 15, and reportedly continued to do so for several years.

When the girl reported the assault, she told police that she began smoking meth at 12 years old. She also claims Delarosa was one of several men who gave her the drug and sexually assaulted her.

An investigation reportedly uncovered that Delarosa had been sending the girl sexually explicit messages when she was 12. They also found pictures and videos of Delarosa and the girl together.

Delarosa has previous criminal charges against him along with a sexual assault of a child complaint that was filed more than a year ago.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon for second degree felony of a child. Bond was set at $150,000.

Police say the girl is possibly a human trafficking victim.