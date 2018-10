SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A man has been arrested on a DWI charge after crashing into a Northside home.

Police say he jumped a curb and crashed through the front of the home on Clear Lake Drive near Scarsdale around 3:30 this morning. A woman who was sleeping in her bedroom was awakened by the loud crash, but was not injured.

However, there was extensive damage to the front of her home.