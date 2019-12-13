      Weather Alert

Man arrested for exposing himself to a 15 year old girl

Don Morgan
Dec 13, 2019 @ 7:53am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 26 year old man has been arrested after he exposed himself to a young girl…and it was all caught on video.

The lewd act Andres Ibarra is accused of happened Thursday morning as the 15 year old girl was walking to school.

Ibarra asked the girl if she wanted a ride. When she said no, he exposed himself to the child.

During the incident, the girl took out her cell phone and began recording what was going on. She also managed to capture the license plate on the car Ibarra was driving.

Ibarra, who was an employee with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office until he resigned earlier this year, has been charged with indecency with a child.

